Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) is the largest aluminium smelter in Australia. Located approximately 20km south of Gladstone at Boyne Island on the Central Queensland coast. Supplied
Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) is the largest aluminium smelter in Australia. Located approximately 20km south of Gladstone at Boyne Island on the Central Queensland coast. Supplied
News

Person hospitalised after Boyne workplace incident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Mar 2021 11:09 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 12.17PM:

A patient was taken to hospital after a workplace incident in Boyne Island on Tuesday morning. 

Paramedics were called to Handley Drive after reports a man had crushed a finger in a workplace incident. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 11.11AM:

Paramedics are on their way to Boyne Smelters Limited after reports a man has crushed a finger in a workplace incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were responding to an incident at Handley Drive.

It is believed the man is in his 30s.

More to come.

boyne smelters limited workplace incident
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police search for missing two-year-old in Tara

        Police search for missing two-year-old in Tara

        News A multi-agency search was underway for a two year old girl who went missing from a large private property in Tara. MORE DETAILS:

        FOR SALE: Western Downs hotel ready for new publicans

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Western Downs hotel ready for new publicans

        Property Have you dreamt of running your own hotel? A terrific opportunity has opened up for...

        Teenage street brawl allegedly breaks out on Dalby street

        Premium Content Teenage street brawl allegedly breaks out on Dalby street

        Crime Dalby police are investigating an alleged street fight between two women in the...

        Dalby teen kicks out at police during drunken arrest

        Premium Content Dalby teen kicks out at police during drunken arrest

        Crime A Dalby teenager’s alcohol fuelled confrontation with police has landed him before...