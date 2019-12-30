Menu
BREAKING: Man bitten by shark at island off Gladstone

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Dec 2019 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
UPDATE: 4:35PM:

A MAN in his mid-30s has been taken to hospital after he was bitten by a shovel-nosed shark this afternoon near North West Island.

Owner of Curtis Island Ferry Services - which operates a service to and from North West Island - Adam Balkin said the sharks were typically "very docile animals".

 "All sharks will want to bite when they're teased or hungry or there's food around," he said.

Mr Balkin said North West Island currently has about 120 people on it and it was important for them to be shark smart.

"Marine Park officials were at the island last week warning people to be shark smart," he said.

"There are heaps of rules about dumping fish scraps and where to enter the water."

For more information visit https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/sharksmart.

EARLIER 3:57PM: 

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after he was bitten by a shark this afternoon in the waters around North West Island.

QAS senior operations supervisor Alistair Vag said the man was bitten by a shovel-nosed shark.

One of the shovelnose sharks spotted swimming past paddlers near The Pass during the Australia Day Charity Paddle at Byron Bay. inbyronbaytoday.com

He said QAS was called to the scene about 1pm this afternoon with reports of a shark attack.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene for injuries to his arm and leg.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital by a rescue helicopter in a stable condition.

North West Island

