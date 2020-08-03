Menu
The Kilkivan Tansey Rd has been cut following a truck crash which spilt about 30 logs onto the popular thoroughfare.
BREAKING: Log truck crashes in Gympie’s west

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
3rd Aug 2020 5:52 PM
ONE person has been taken to hospital and a key road cut after a log truck crashed at Tansey this afternoon.

The truck was travelling on the Kilkivan Tansey Rd about 4.30pm when it rolled over about 5km from the Burnett Highway turn-off.

The truck came to a rest on its side and about 30 logs were spilt across the road, cutting it off.

One person was taken to Kingaroy Hospital with chest injuries.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one person, believed to be in their 60s, was taken to Kingaroy Hospital with chest injuries.

They were in a stable condition.

Police are waiting for tow trucks to arrive to clear the scene, and are advising drivers to expect lengthy delays.

