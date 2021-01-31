Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Mackay Street, Lakes Creek home where police allege a man was attacked with a chair on Thursday, 28 January, 2021.
The Mackay Street, Lakes Creek home where police allege a man was attacked with a chair on Thursday, 28 January, 2021.
Crime

BREAKING: Lakes Creek alleged assault victim dies

Melanie Plane
31st Jan 2021 10:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The victim of an alleged assault in Mackay Street, Lakes Creek on January 28 has tragically died in hospital.

Queensland Police on Sunday morning confirmed the 32-year-old Lakes Creek man, who was on life support in a critical condition with severe head injuries, died on Saturday afternoon.

Police allege that shortly before 10pm on January 28, two men known to each other became involved in an altercation at the Mackay Street house.

It will be alleged one of the men used a wooden chair handle to hit the other man in the head causing significant injuries.

Lakes Creek man Hamid Hussein, 35, was charged on January 29 with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

His matter was mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Friday afternoon where he made no bid for bail.

Investigations into the man's death are ongoing.

lakes creek assault rockhampton hospital tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

        Premium Content Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

        News Animal Liberation Queensland said it should be a ‘no-brainer’ decision for Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to ban calf roping at rodeos.

        Western Downs Hwy crash: Teen takes out multiple trees

        Premium Content Western Downs Hwy crash: Teen takes out multiple trees

        News A young man was transported to hospital after crashing his car on the Leichhardt...

        VIDEO: Child armed with blade attacks Chinchilla businessman

        Premium Content VIDEO: Child armed with blade attacks Chinchilla businessman

        News Child armed with scissors has business owner fearing for life

        FUTURE LEADERS: Miles students top state’s ATAR results

        Premium Content FUTURE LEADERS: Miles students top state’s ATAR results

        Education Miles graduating class of 2020 ranked as some of Queensland’s brightest students...