A PATIENT is being taken to hospital after a workplace fall at Woleebee on the Western Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the fall happened at a Gadsby’s Road workplace at 11.09am, southwest of Wandoan.

“Looks like a medical event, a fall with a leg injury,” the spokesman said.

“It looks like they might have a knee injury.

“Nothing too significant.”

The patient is being transported to Taroom Hospital.