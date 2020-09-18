Menu
BREAKING: House fire closes Chinchilla Street. Pic:Peta McEachern
News

BREAKING: House fire closes Chinchilla Street

Peta McEachern
18th Sep 2020 9:43 AM
WAMBO St has been closed after emergency crews responded to a house fire at 8.50am, September 18.

STREET CLOSED: Wambo Street Chinchilla closed while emergency crews work on house fire. Pic: Peta McEachern
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said, “everyone is out - that’s the most important thing.”

“One (police) crew is currently on their way,” he said.

STREET CLOSED: Wambo Street Chinchilla closed while emergency crews work on house fire. Pic: Peta McEachern
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two fire trucks were called to a structure fire just before 9am.

The spokeswoman said fire crews had the blaze under control within seven minutes.

An ambulance was also on scene, although a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were on standby and no one required treatment.

More to come...

