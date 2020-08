BREAKING: A fire crew has raced to the scene of a grass fire on Chinchilla Tara Rd. Pic: Lee Schwerdtfeger

EMERGENCY services have been called to Chinchilla Tara Rd, in Tara, after reports of an out of control grassfire was called in at 6.30pm, August 29.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one crew is currently on scene.

"They arrived on scene at 7pm," she said.

"All we know at this stage is that it is a grass fire."

More information to come…