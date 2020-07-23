Menu
BREAKING: Two fire crews are on their way to a vehicle fire in Callemondah. Picture: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
UPDATE: Rubbish alight in garbage truck dumped road side

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Jul 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Update 4.45pm: 

TWO crews arrived to the scene of the fire at an updated address on Kirkwood Rd, Glen Eden at 3.50pm. 

A QFES spokeswoman said the truck itself was not on fire, however the load it was carrying was which had to be dumped on the side of the road. 

She said the fire was under control by 4pm and fully extinguished by 4.15pm after crews broke down the piles of rubbish. 

The area was made safe by 4.30pm. 

Initial:

TWO fire crews have been called to an incident involving a vehicle fire on Red Rover Rd in Callemondah just before 3.40pm this afternoon.

A QFES spokesperson said the vehicle appeared to be carrying a load, believed to be rubbish, which has caught fire.

It is understood the load has been dumped on the side of the road.

More to come.

