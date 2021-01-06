BREAKING: Flood warning issued for Western Downs
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood warning for the Western Downs as torrential rain blankets the region on Wednesday afternoon, January 6.
BOM said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in the Maranoa, Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt districts.
“Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Dalby, Roma, Winton, Kingaroy, Coolangatta and Ipswich,” the warning read.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
- Move your car under cover or away from trees.
- Secure loose outdoor items.
- Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.
- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
- For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.