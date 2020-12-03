Menu
ON SCENE: Fire crews are on scene at a bushfire just outside of Cecil Plains, and another near Kogan on December 3. Picture: Tammy Harrison
News

BREAKING: Fireys fighting two bushfires in the Western Downs

Sam Turner
3rd Dec 2020 3:38 PM
TWO fires have erupted in the Western and Darling Downs with crews working tirelessly to contain them both.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said ten crews have attended a vegetation fire in Kogan near Grahams Rd.

She said the fire is travelling in a southwest direction, with crews currently working on containment lines.

Further south, ten other crews have been on scene on Boundary Rd and Wilkin Rd in Cecil Plains since 1.47pm today.

"They started investigating if they could breaks in since they've arrived," she said.

"200 acres has already burned with it running into paddocks.

"They're blackening the blaze on the northern and eastern side of the fire, with it burning into a gully on the western side.

"They're still working to contain those."

