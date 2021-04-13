UPDATE: Driver appears uninjured after cattle truck rollover

UPDATE 11.45AM: A driver appears uninjured after a cattle truck rolled over on the Roma Taroom Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a call came in just before 11am with reports of a cattle truck rollover, with crews arriving shortly after.

"The driver does not appear injured at this stage," the spokeswoman said.

"Majority of the truck is off the road and doesn't seem to be blocking any traffic.

"They are sending any extra crews to deal with cattle on the truck but the report doesn't note that they have to euthanise any cattle."

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently on their way to reports of a cattle truck rollover on the Roma Taroom Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a call came in just before 11am stating a cattle truck had rolled over.

"There are no crews there yet," the spokeswoman said.

"They are still on their way and I'm not sure of the severity of the crash at this stage." said.