Queensland Fire and Emergencies services
Man with burns to arm, hand after car caught on fire

Georgie Adams
16th Nov 2020 3:56 PM | Updated: 17th Nov 2020 6:12 AM
UPDATE 4.40PM: A MALE with burns to his arm and hand was transported to Roma Hospital in a stable condition after his vehicle caught on fire, 5km east of Roma. 

Emergency services were called to the Warrego Highway just before 4pm on Monday afternoon. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman said there were two crews at the scene who worked to extinguish a fire at the back of the vehicle. 

The spokeswoman said firies conducted a secondary search of the vehicle, however found nothing noteworthy was located. 

QFES left the scene at 4.15pm. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the male was transported in a stable condition just after 4pm. 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are currently racing to a vehicle on fire on the Warrego Highway.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said crews were alerted at 3.50pm this afternoon of a vehicle on fire, 5km east of Roma.

"No one is on scene at this stage," the spokeswoman said.

"People are outside the vehicle, so no injuries at this point in time."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed crews are currently on their way.

