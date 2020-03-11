Menu
Western Downs woman in isolation amid Coronavirus fears

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
11th Mar 2020 4:31 PM
A WESTERN Downs woman has been asked to go into self-isolation after presenting with flu-like symptoms amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The woman approached the Western Downs Health Centre on Tuesday after experiencing a sore throat, a runny nose and phlegm cough.

After seeking medical advice, the woman was asked not to return to work and to be put under self-isolation for the next four days.

If you are experiencing these symptoms, please call medical centres before booking an appointment.

