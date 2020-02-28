Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics have repsonded to case of chroming
Paramedics have repsonded to case of chroming
News

BREAKING: Dalby teen unconscious after ‘chroming’ incident

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
28th Feb 2020 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS have responded to a call out to a 15-year-old who was found unconscious after 'chroming' a can of deodorant outside Dalby Foodworks at 9.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed that the deodorant can had been reportedly stolen with the 15-year-old piercing the can outside of the supermarket.

It is believed a call was made for emergency crews to respond after the teenager was found unconscious.

The teenager reportedly fainted with ambulance responding immediately.

More to come…

chroming toowoomba emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cattle truck collides with school bus on Warrego Highway

        premium_icon Cattle truck collides with school bus on Warrego Highway

        Breaking POLICE have launched an investigation after a cattle truck collided with a school bus with children on board on the Warrego Hwy.

        Could this be the most iconic Aussie love story of all time?

        premium_icon Could this be the most iconic Aussie love story of all time?

        News Couple fell head over bonnet for each other at fair dinkum ute show

        Concerns raised over 15 allegedly emaciated horses

        premium_icon Concerns raised over 15 allegedly emaciated horses

        News 15 emaciated horses reported to Biosecurity Queensland

        IN COURT: 66 people appearing in Roma court next week

        premium_icon IN COURT: 66 people appearing in Roma court next week

        News People appearing in the Roma Magistrates Court on March 3.