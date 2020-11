BREAKING: Dalby driver taken to hospital after car crash. Pic: Supplied

BREAKING: Dalby driver taken to hospital after car crash. Pic: Supplied

TWO CARS were involved in crash, in Dalby on Myall and Edward St at 9.28am, on Sunday, November 15.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Dalby Hospital with neck pain.

The spokeswoman said another patient on scene refused paramedics help, although noted they were not injured.

A Queensland Police spokesman said a car was blocking the road, and a tow truck has been called.