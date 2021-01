A man in his 40’s has crashed into a light pole on Drayton St in Dalby near Bunnings.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash occurred on New Years Day at 4.15pm.

The spokeswoman said the man suffered from chest pain as he was struck by an airbag during the crash.

“He was also bleeding from the leg,” she said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man declined medical treatment and transport to hospital.