Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba. Rob Williams
News

UPDATE: Baby in critical condition sparks investigation

Paige Ashby
by
24th Jun 2020 2:08 PM | Updated: 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Ipswich Child Protection Detectives are investigating after a 5-month-old baby boy was located in a critical condition at an address in Bundamba, yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene at 3.30pm after the child was reported to have suffered a medical episode.

The boy was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson confirmed a crime scene had been established and police investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: POLICE established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba, this morning.

Neighbours told The Queensland Times they were confused and concerned after detectives were door knocking nearby homes at about 8:30 this morning.

"This morning there were about six (police) cars," one woman said.

Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba.
Police established a crime scene at a property on Lindsay St in Bundamba. Rob Williams

She said the people who lived at the property "seem like a nice couple"

"I just don't know what's happened," she said. 

It's understood two ambulances were at the same property yesterday afternoon.

More to come…

More Stories

breaking news bundamba crime queensland police service
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police charge 545 with car theft, burglary and robbery

        premium_icon Police charge 545 with car theft, burglary and robbery

        Crime "We will disrupt their criminal activities and we make no apologies for ensuring the safety of everyone in our community."

        Southwest Qld council targeted in cyber attack

        premium_icon Southwest Qld council targeted in cyber attack

        Technology A Qld council warns residents to be vigilant when opening emails

        Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        premium_icon Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        News Coronavirus Qld: Travel bubble bursts as political fighting ramps up

        Teen's stolen car rampage through southwest and Fraser Coast

        premium_icon Teen's stolen car rampage through southwest and Fraser Coast

        News POLICE have located a stolen Honda CR-V after teen goes on rampage through Western...