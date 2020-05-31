BREAKING: COVID-19 restrictions to ease from tomorrow

CHANGE OF PLAN: The Queensland Government is lifting restrictions early, meaning Western Downs residents can travel anywhere in the state as of tomorrow, including the Gold Coast (pictured). Picture Glenn Hampson

THE Queensland Government has announced that Stage Two of the easing of coronavirus restrictions will be brought forward.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders will be allowed to enjoy unlimited travel across the entire state.

“The only reason we are able to move forward with our planned Stage Two ahead of the original June 12 date is because Queenslanders have listened to the advice,” she said.

“From the Gold Coast to Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast to Gympie to Maryborough to Bundaberg, from Longreach to Mt Isa, to Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns, Queenslanders will now be able to rediscover their state.”

Western Downs residents will be permitted to travel anywhere in the state, including Toowoomba and Brisbane as of 12pm on June 1.

Gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed, including inside households and dine-in at restaurants from at least June 12.

The travel restrictions do not apply to certain restricted areas.

Queensland’s roadmap of easing restrictions

Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry president Shannon McDermott said the news was positive for anyone operating in the tourism sector.

“Leading into winter traditionally is when you see a spike in tourism,” he said.

“We’re definitely keen to see them restrictions ease.”

Mr McDermott said the lifting of restrictions is a smart move as long as people adhere to social distancing measures.

“I think common sense has prevailed here and I think that decision’s the right one.”

“I think for businesses in general throughout Queensland, it’s going to be a good thing.”

Dalby Chamber of Commerce president Rohan May welcomed the decision.

“I think it’s really good news for the tourism sector, especially for the motels with everyone able to travel,” he said.

“I think moving it from 10 to 20, that might be the tipping point for some of them businesses to open.”

Mr May said that the easing of restrictions will give everybody something to do.

“A lot of small business is about volume and scale and any decision that allows that volume and scale to go up is a good thing.”

He hopes that in light of this news, people will still support local businesses.

“I just think it’s good news all around.”