Rider seriously injured in Chinchilla Wondai Rd crash

A RIDER has been seriously injured in a single motorbike crash on Chinchilla Wondai Road near Durong at 11.40am Saturday, January 4.



A spokeswoman for Queensland Police Service said a male was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital by a LifeFlight rescue helicopter at 1.15pm.



"A doctor on scene advises he has serious injuries, but they are not life threatening," the spokeswoman said.



A spokesman for Queensland Ambulance Service said police and ambulance personal were also on scene.



"A patient was being treated on scene for chest injuries and suspected spinal injuries," the spokesman said.