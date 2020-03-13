BREAKING: Chinchilla gas workers tested for coronavirus

TWO Chinchilla gas workers are understood to have been tested for coronavirus and are currently in self isolation.

The report comes after the workers have been experiencing flu like symptoms for several days and are waiting to hear back from their test results.

The Dalby Herald contacted the gas company for a comment, but the media spokesperson denied that the workers were currently in self isolation before hanging up.

So far, 35 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Queensland, including one in Rockhampton, and one in Kingaroy.

Earlier today, the Melbourne Grand Prix was cancelled, as was Download Festival.

More cancellations are expected following Mr Morrison's announcement.

More to come...