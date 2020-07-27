Driver hospitalised after Warrego Hwy crash
UPDATE - 3.40pm
THE driver has been taken to Chinchilla hospital with abdominal pains.
EARLIER - 3pm
A CAR has collided with a power pole on the Warrego Highway, in Baking Board.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are en route to the single vehicle crash.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash occurred at 2.30pm, and a male driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said a crew is on scene making sure the road is safe.
More to come…