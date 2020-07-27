Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BREAKING: Car has smashed into a power pole outside Chinchilla.
BREAKING: Car has smashed into a power pole outside Chinchilla.
News

Driver hospitalised after Warrego Hwy crash

Peta McEachern
27th Jul 2020 3:02 PM | Updated: 3:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE - 3.40pm

THE driver has been taken to Chinchilla hospital with abdominal pains. 

EARLIER - 3pm

A CAR has collided with a power pole on the Warrego Highway, in Baking Board.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are en route to the single vehicle crash.

Community Newsletter SignUp

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash occurred at 2.30pm, and a male driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said a crew is on scene making sure the road is safe.

More to come…

chinchilla crash queensland ambulace service queensland poilce warrego hwy crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WET WEEKEND: Photos of Maranoa hail storm

        premium_icon WET WEEKEND: Photos of Maranoa hail storm

        News BACKYARDS across the Maranoa were transformed white by a passing hailstorm.

        DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        premium_icon DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        Crime POLICE seized quantities of marijuana, ice, and magic mushrooms.

        Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        premium_icon Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        News The teenager has become a beacon of inspiration after a diagnosis

        Pregnant mother charged with drink driving on Warrego Hwy

        premium_icon Pregnant mother charged with drink driving on Warrego Hwy

        News A PREGNANT Chinchilla mum-of-two was caught drinking a beer while driving on the...