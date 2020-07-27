Driver hospitalised after Warrego Hwy crash

BREAKING: Car has smashed into a power pole outside Chinchilla.

UPDATE - 3.40pm

THE driver has been taken to Chinchilla hospital with abdominal pains.

EARLIER - 3pm

A CAR has collided with a power pole on the Warrego Highway, in Baking Board.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are en route to the single vehicle crash.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash occurred at 2.30pm, and a male driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said a crew is on scene making sure the road is safe.

More to come…