BREAKING: A car has crashed on Chinchilla Wondai Rd. Pic:Supplied

EMERGENCY services rushed to a crash on Chinchilla Wondai Rd, at about 10.40am this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said an ambulance is currently on route to the scene of the crash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a woman is out of the vehicle.

“It’s a single vehicle rollover, it looks like she’s hit a tree,” he said.

The spokesman said the crash happened 30km out from Wondai, in Durong.