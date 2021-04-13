BREAKING: Car crashes, rolls into tree near Chinchilla

BREAKING: Car crashed and rolled into tree near Chinchilla. Pic: Dominic Elsome

Along a notoriously dangerous stretch of road on the outskirts of Chinchilla, where three people lost their lives in 2020, a young driver has crashed and rolled his car into a tree.

The single vehicle car crash occurred about 1.30pm on Chinchilla Tara Road near Fairymeadow Road on Tuesday, April 13.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics on scene were currently treating a 20-year-old Chinchilla man for neck pain.

“He appears to be in a stable condition,” he said.