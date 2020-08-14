Menu
BREAKING: A car has crashed into tree south of Dalby.
Two transported to Dalby hospital after crashing into tree

Peta McEachern
14th Aug 2020 2:44 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
Update 4pm:

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two patients, a woman and a man, were transported to the Dalby Hospital in a stable condition.

"The woman was experiencing chest pains," she said.

Earlier 2.45pm:

A ute crashed into a tree in Ducklo on Broadwater Rd, just after 2.20pm today, Friday, August 14.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash happened about 10km from the Moonie Highway along Broadwater Rd.

"A male and female seem to be involved," he said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics are currently rushing to the scene.

