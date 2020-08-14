Two transported to Dalby hospital after crashing into tree
Update 4pm:
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two patients, a woman and a man, were transported to the Dalby Hospital in a stable condition.
"The woman was experiencing chest pains," she said.
Earlier 2.45pm:
A ute crashed into a tree in Ducklo on Broadwater Rd, just after 2.20pm today, Friday, August 14.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash happened about 10km from the Moonie Highway along Broadwater Rd.
"A male and female seem to be involved," he said.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics are currently rushing to the scene.