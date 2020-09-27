Menu
BREAKING: Woman killed in horror truck crash on Bay road

Carlie Walker
by
27th Sep 2020 7:46 PM | Updated: 8:18 PM
UPDATE 9.45PM:

A woman, aged in her mid-20s, was killed in a horror crash with a truck near Susan River on Sunday night.

The crash happened on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd about 7.25pm.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said she died at the scene when the car she was driving collided head-on with a truck.

It is understood two other vehicles were caught up in the incident.

There were no other injuries as a result of the crash.

UPDATE 9PM: 

The Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd is expected to remain closed for several hours as emergency services continue to guard the scene of a fatal crash just a few hundred metres from the entrance to the Susan River Homestead. 

All Maryborough-bound traffic is being diverted at Churchill Mine Rd. 

UPDATE - 8PM: A four-vehicle crash involving a truck at Susan River has claimed the life of one person on Sunday night.

Three cars were caught up in the crash, with the car that collided head-on with the truck resulting in the fatality.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said a man in his 20s was uninjured in another vehicle, while a family travelling in the third vehicle were also uninjured.

More to come.

UPDATE: One person is believed to be dead after a crash at Susan River.

The driver of a car collided with a truck head-on according to a spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The driver died at the scene.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use Churchill Mine Rd to travel to Hervey Bay.

EARLIER: Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at Susan River.

It is understood a car and truck collided on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd near Noble Rd. 

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash happened about 7.25pm.

