BREAKING: Brother dead after fight at home

TRAGEDY: A domestic dispute between two Nanango brothers has ended in tragedy with the younger brother dying in hospital as a result of his injuries.

TRAGEDY: A domestic dispute between two Nanango brothers has ended in tragedy with the younger brother dying in hospital as a result of his injuries.

BREAKING: Police have confirmed a man has died in hospital as a result of his injuries after a domestic violence dispute in Nanango.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the victim in a domestic violence dispute in Nanango has died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The 41-year-old man was reported to be in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted by his older brother in Nanango on Monday.

Police allege around 3.15pm on Monday, February 24, two brothers became involved in a fight, where one of them was kneed in the head.

Paramedics and police attended the Chester St home and the man was taken to Kingaroy Hospital. He was then flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell from Woods Murdoch Solicitors appeared on behalf of the defendant, who was charged with grievous bodily harm at Kingaroy Magistrates Court this morning.

The 47-year-old Nanango man was due to reappear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on April 14, 2020.

The defendant's sister and niece were present in the gallery and appeared visibly distraught.

Officer in Charge of the Nanango Police Station Sergeant Brett Smith said investigations were still underway.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.