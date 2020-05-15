Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police appear to be looking through bush land on the eastern side of the Bruce Highway.
Police appear to be looking through bush land on the eastern side of the Bruce Highway. Jordan Gilliland
Breaking

BREAKING: Body found near Big Mango

Anna Wall
Laura Thomas
Jordan Gilliland
by , , and Anna Wall
15th May 2020 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.30: Police have established a crime scene on the Bruce Hwy approximately one kilometre north of the Big Mango.

Three police vehicles are on scene and officers appear to be looking through bushland on the eastern side of the highway.

No other emergency services are on scene.

INITIAL: A body has been found on the Bruce Highway about 6km south of Bowen.

Police have established a crime scene and said the details are limited at this stage. 

"Police have been called to a location south of Bowen where a body has been located," Inspector Ian Haughton said.

"As a result of that, investigations have commenced with investigators and our forensic scientific officers."

More to come. 

Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New opportunities for Aussie farmers in India

        premium_icon New opportunities for Aussie farmers in India

        News NEW biosecurity agreements between Australia and India have opened new opportunities.

        BACK TO POOL: One of first facilities to reopen in Australia

        premium_icon BACK TO POOL: One of first facilities to reopen in Australia

        News ROMA pool manager Stacey Robertson has been working a 70 hour week to ensure that...

        FULL LIST: Council facilities opened and closed this weekend

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Council facilities opened and closed this weekend

        News Find out what parks and other council facilities in the Western Downs will open...

        30 things to do 150km from Chinchilla

        premium_icon 30 things to do 150km from Chinchilla

        News SEE where you can go and what to do when the restrictions ease this Saturday.