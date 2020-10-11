Menu
Locals sighted a chopper sweeping Double Island Point last night and again this morning. FILE PHOTO Picture: Peter Ristevski
BREAKING: Body found at Double Island Point

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
11th Oct 2020 11:45 AM
POLICE have confirmed a man has been found dead at Double Island Point this morning.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said a body was located at the popular tourist spot at about 10am following extensive searches of the water that began last night.

The spokesman said a helicopter had been tasked to the area at about 10pm last night in response to concerns for a man in the area, but had found nothing.

The search resumed this morning and a body was found, the spokesman said.

Police are investigating an incident and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

