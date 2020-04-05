Menu
BREAKING: Another Ruby Princess passenger dies

by Sarah McPhee
5th Apr 2020 6:13 PM

Another passenger from the Ruby Princess cruise ship has died.

Queensland Health on Sunday night confirmed a 78-year-old man with underlying medical conditions died in The Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane's northwest.

"The man contracted the disease after recently returning from a cruise," the health department said.

"Queensland Health offers its sincere condolences to his family."

ABC reported the cruise was the Ruby Princess which docked in Sydney on March 18 before thousands of passengers disembarked.

At least 11 of the nation's 35 coronavirus deaths were people who travelled on the vessel.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia now stands at 5689.

There are 2580 cases in NSW, 1135 in Victoria, 907 in Queensland, 453 in Western Australia, 409 in South Australia, 96 in the Australian Capital Territory, 82 in Tasmania and 27 in the Northern Territory.

The national death toll stands at 35. Four of the five deaths reported on Sunday were people who travelled on the Ruby Princess.

