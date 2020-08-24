Menu
UPDATE: Caravan removed from Warrego Hwy after rollover

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@westernstarnews.com
24th Aug 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:03 PM
UPDATE, 4.00pm:

UPDATE, 4.00pm:

A VEHICLE has been removed from the Warrego Highway after a vehicle towing a caravan rolled 18km west of Chinchilla earlier today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene but declined transport.

Police believe nobody has been injured.

 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are on scene of a rollover on the Warrego Highway in the Western Downs.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the vehicle slowly rolled over 18km west of Chinchilla.

"Looks like a tyre's blown," the spokeswoman said.

An ambulance crew was called at 3pm to and is currently assessing two patients.

 

More to come...

