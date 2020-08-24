UPDATE: Caravan removed from Warrego Hwy after rollover

UPDATE, 4.00pm:

A VEHICLE has been removed from the Warrego Highway after a vehicle towing a caravan rolled 18km west of Chinchilla earlier today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene but declined transport.

Police believe nobody has been injured.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are on scene of a rollover on the Warrego Highway in the Western Downs.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the vehicle slowly rolled over 18km west of Chinchilla.

"Looks like a tyre's blown," the spokeswoman said.

An ambulance crew was called at 3pm to and is currently assessing two patients.

More to come...