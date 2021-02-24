Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service generic ambulance. Picture: Dominic Elsome
BREAKING: Ambos on their way to Maranoa rollover

Lachlan Berlin
24th Feb 2021 9:10 AM
A ute has rolled on a road leading out of the Maranoa this morning and emergency services are on their way to assess the scene.

Police and ambulances were called to the scene 40km east of Injune at Pony Hills on the Injune Taroom Road around 9.45am, February 24.

The driver is currently out of the vehicle, according to Queensland Police.

“It looks like they’ve got themselves out of the car,” a QPS spokesman said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said they’ve been called to the incident but are still on their way.

More to come...

