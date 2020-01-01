Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHARGED: Police charged a 47-year-old Charleville man after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted on New Year’s Eve.
CHARGED: Police charged a 47-year-old Charleville man after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted on New Year’s Eve.
News

BREAKING: 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
1st Jan 2020 8:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 47-YEAR-old Charleville man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Charleville last night.

Police have alleged that around 10.45pm the man sexually assaulted the girl at a residence on Grant Street.

The girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man has been charged with one count of rape and is due to appear in the Charleville Magistrates Court on January 20.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2000002846

Charleville Western Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six things to do for New Year’s Eve in our region

        premium_icon Six things to do for New Year’s Eve in our region

        News Looking for an event to ring in the new decade in style? Here are six options.

        Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

        premium_icon Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

        Breaking A section of the Warrego Hwy is now open as fire crews have finished cleaning up...

        MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

        premium_icon MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Taroom End of Year Race Meet

        News Racegoers turned out in the 1000s for a full six race program and partied the night...

        100+ PHOTOS: NYE 2019 rodeo party

        premium_icon 100+ PHOTOS: NYE 2019 rodeo party

        News All the wild photos from the epic 2019 rodeo street party at the Club Hotel in...