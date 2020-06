BREAK IN: Chinchilla police raced to the Chinchilla Pioneer Cemetery after reports of a break in. Pic: Supplied

CHINCHILLA police raced to the Chinchilla Pioneer Cemetery after reports of an attempted break in.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police got the call just after 1.15 today, June 18.

“It seems a shed has been broken into,” the spokesman said.

At the moment it is unknown if anything has been taken.

More to come...