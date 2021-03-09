Brazen thieves’ smash way into Chinchilla servo

While the Chinchilla community held their breath waiting for news on a toddler who went missing 60km south of town, three brazen thieves decided it was the perfect time to smash their way into a local business.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said three thieves were involved in the attempted burglary of a Shell Service Station on Heeney Street at 11pm on Monday, March 9.

The spokesman said after smashing the front window, one offender entered the business and began rummaging around, while the other remaining offenders stayed outside as lookouts.

“They triggered the alarm and then they all took off… nothing was stolen.

“A 15-year-old Chinchilla boy is assisting local police and Dalby detectives with investigations,” he said.

The spokesman urged anyone with information on the crime to contact the station on 46729666, or Policelink on 131 444, and quote the following number: QP2100453045.