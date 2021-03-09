Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BREAK IN: 15-year-old Chinchilla boy assisting police with service station burglary. Pic: Supplied
BREAK IN: 15-year-old Chinchilla boy assisting police with service station burglary. Pic: Supplied
News

Brazen thieves’ smash way into Chinchilla servo

Peta McEachern
9th Mar 2021 3:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

While the Chinchilla community held their breath waiting for news on a toddler who went missing 60km south of town, three brazen thieves decided it was the perfect time to smash their way into a local business.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said three thieves were involved in the attempted burglary of a Shell Service Station on Heeney Street at 11pm on Monday, March 9.

The spokesman said after smashing the front window, one offender entered the business and began rummaging around, while the other remaining offenders stayed outside as lookouts.

“They triggered the alarm and then they all took off… nothing was stolen.

“A 15-year-old Chinchilla boy is assisting local police and Dalby detectives with investigations,” he said.

The spokesman urged anyone with information on the crime to contact the station on 46729666, or Policelink on 131 444, and quote the following number: QP2100453045.

break and enter and stealing chinchilla crime chinchilla police chinchilla youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Details emerge of events before tragic toddler drowning

        Premium Content Details emerge of events before tragic toddler drowning

        News Police have revealed more harrowing details surrounding the heartbreaking discovery of a toddler’s body in a Western Downs dam.

        ‘Fly high baby girl’: Tributes flow for Western Downs child

        Premium Content ‘Fly high baby girl’: Tributes flow for Western Downs child

        News There has been an outpouring of emotion following the tragic death of a...

        TRAGEDY: Body of two-year-old found in Western Downs

        Premium Content TRAGEDY: Body of two-year-old found in Western Downs

        News Police have discovered the body of a two-year-old girl who went missing from a...

        New $1m cash splash to pay visitors to see the Reef

        Premium Content New $1m cash splash to pay visitors to see the Reef

        Travel Queensland government offers more cash incentives for visitors to Great Barrier...