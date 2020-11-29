Brave citizens arrest alleged Toowoomba car thief and arsonist

A TWO-HOUR police chase to arrest a man suspected of setting fire to two stolen trucks, ended when two brave men cornered the suspect at a private property at MacAlister yesterday afternoon, smashing through a car window to restrain the 34-year-old Toowoomba man.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, November 28, Roma police were notified of a stolen truck, which was later found completely destroyed by fire at Six Mile Rd at 5.20am.

Then, the man allegedly unlawfully used a truck from a Six Mile Rd worksite, and later dumped it at Miles at an address on Butlers Rd, where this time he failed to burn it completely.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said Miles police attempted to intercept the man on Butlers Rd, who was now driving a 2010 Mitsubishi Triton towing a quad bike, allegedly taken from Yellowstone Dr in Miles at 10.30m.

As police pursued the man 300km across the Western Downs, it was when two brave Western Downs residents spotted the Triton ute enter a property on Dalby Kogan Rd at midday, that put an end to the chase.

The police spokeswoman said it's unknown how the men knew the vehicle was allegedly stolen, but they decided to follow it.

The spokeswoman said the two men followed the 34-year-old to the rear of the property in their own car, when the suspect jumped out of the ute in an attempt to steal another car.

The alleged offender quickly jumped back into the Triton dual cab and locked the doors, but the spokeswoman said then men had boxed in the ute with their car - he wasn't going anywhere.

"He's tried to drive off and has reversed into their car," she said.

The men then smashed through the front driver's window, took the keys out of the ignition, and pulled the man from the car.

The spokeswoman said a scuffle broke out between the men, although the citizens were able to detain the man until police arrived a short time later, at 12.40pm.

She said an ambulance had to be called as the man sustained minor injuries - Chinchilla News understands he was suffering from cuts and bruises to the face.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to Drayton St in Dalby at 1.10pm to treat a patient - but could not confirm it was the Dalby Police Station.

The spokeswoman said a patient suffering from minor injuries was transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition.

The 34-year-old man from Drayton is now facing the following 23 charges:

• One charge of evade police

• One charge of attempted arson

• One charge of arson

• One charge of stealing

• One charge of attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle

• Two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm

• Two charges of enter premises and commit indictable offence

• Four charges of wilful damage

• Four charges of unlicensed and disqualified driving

• Six charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle

The man has been remanded in custody, and was to face Dalby Magistrates Court today, Sunday, November 29.