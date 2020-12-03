Menu
COVID BUSES
Crime

Boys slapped, pushed in bus attack

3rd Dec 2020 6:54 AM

A man has been charged following an alleged attack on two children on a bus in Northern Sydney yesterday.

Just after 2.30pm, two 14-year-old boys boarded a bus travelling from Chatswood to Manly when another passenger allegedly got into a physical altercation with the children.

The 24-year-old man allegedly slapped one of the boys across the head and pushed the other.

"It is also alleged the male damaged one of the boy's mobile phones by smashing it on the floor of the bus," NSW Police said in a statement.

"After witnessing the incidents, the bus driver drove to Manly Police Station, where officers arrested the man."

The 14-year-old boys were catching a bus travelling to Manly when the alleged attack occurred. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/NCA NewsWire
Following inquiries, the 24-year-old was charged with two counts of using intimidation/violence to unlawfully influence a person; two counts of common assault; steal from a person with a value of less than $2000; and destroy or damage property with a value of less than $2000.

The man was granted conditional bail to attend Manly Local Court on December 9.

