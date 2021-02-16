BOYCE: ‘Carbon neutral agriculture will be death of small towns’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

Recent articles suggest that the National Farmers Federation (NFF) supports the idea of agriculture becoming carbon neutral.

Agforce Qld along with many other producer bodies are a member of the NFF and by association would support this idea so it seems.

I would question whether Agforce Qld represents a true cross section of the opinions of rural agricultural producers, particularly farmers and graziers.

If we go down the road of net zero net carbon emissions, the question of economics and who will pay comes to the fore.

It is my opinion that the mining, resource, agricultural and transport industries will largely be affected and will carry the economic cost of this kind of carbon policy.

Rural Queensland is largely dependent on these industries.

Rural towns and their small economies are struggling and dying already.

Any additional economic impost will see the further demise of the family farm and small rural towns.

This will pave the way for the big corporate and government regulation to take over.

It is about time the virtue signalling people of Australia start to understand the practicalities of such policy.

The vast majority of people in Australia have become oblivious as to the way the basic necessities of life are provided to them.

Food security, energy security and water security cannot be further compromised and that is what will happen should we entertain this policy for no net world benefit.

As Australia’s chief scientist Dr Finkle has pointed out – what Australia is trying to achieve amounts to virtually nothing.

I would also add the biggest recorded drought in Australia’s short history is the ‘Federation Drought’ which ran from 1895 to 1903 and has nothing to do with farming practices.

This fact is conveniently overlooked by those who advocate for agriculture to meet zero net carbon emissions.

MP Colin Boyce

Member for Callide

