BOYCE: ‘Build the Surat Basin inland rail’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I urge the Queensland Government to take the first step in guiding Queensland towards a viable economic future by committing to the Inland Rail proposal from Toowoomba to Gladstone.

The inland rail options clearly show that the Port of Gladstone is a far better choice than the Port of Brisbane. Gladstone’s location alone and the reduced freight costs from Singapore to Shanghai are enough reason to progress this as a major project.

The Port of Gladstone has the capability to accommodate large, modern container ships, similar to Port Botany near Sydney.

The removal of coal trains from Brisbane suburbs would be an added benefit.

It is crucial that transport links are prioritised to realise the potential expansion of the agricultural, mining, resource and energy sectors of Central Queensland.

The Port of Gladstone and the Central Queensland region are being developed as a future energy production hub to the energy hungry southern states.

If the government is serious about generating wealth-creating jobs and guiding Queensland to a viable economic future, these projects need to be given priority.

The ability to look forward and assess the needs and requirements of the future is about having a plan and then putting that plan into motion.

There are three essential ingredients to the economic success of Queensland: transport, water and power. Every journey starts with the first step.

I urge the government to take that step.

Build the missing Surat Basin railway line and start Queensland on the journey to prosperity.

MP Colin Boyce

Member for Callide