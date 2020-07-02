Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TRAPPED: Emergency services are currently working to help free the boy. .
TRAPPED: Emergency services are currently working to help free the boy. .
News

Boy trapped in trailer outside of Warwick

Tessa Flemming
2nd Jul 2020 1:37 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.10PM: The boy has been transported  to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it didn't look as if he had suffered any injury. 

"I don't know how or if we've gotten the leg out of the tyre yet," she said. 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a Goomburra residence, after reports a child has become stuck in the rim of a spare trailer tyre.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, the boy's leg is trapped in the tyre at a property between North Branch Rd and Pigeon Rd.

A QFES spokesman said they received the call at 1.15pm and that one crew was currently on scene and two more were on the way.

More updates to come.

rescue
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 35 due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 35 due to appear in Chinchilla court today

        News SEE a full list of the people who are due to appear in Chinchilla Magistrates Court today, July 2.

        Publican says police acted ‘unethically’ in COVID-19 blitz

        premium_icon Publican says police acted ‘unethically’ in COVID-19 blitz

        News United calls for Premier Palaszczuk to drop COVID-19 fine

        Police stand by hefty fines for pubs that broke COVID rules

        premium_icon Police stand by hefty fines for pubs that broke COVID rules

        Health "Everybody knew exactly what the rules were,”

        Maranoa MP urges Premier to reconsider COVID-19 pub fines

        premium_icon Maranoa MP urges Premier to reconsider COVID-19 pub fines

        News NATIONAL Party deputy leader David Littleproud said if the premier doesn’t show...