Boy saved by boaties after near-drowning

by Alexandria Utting
15th Nov 2020 4:02 PM
A FOUR-year-old boy has been pulled unconscious from the Southport Broadwater and revived by two good Samaritans who were moored on a nearby boat.
It is understood the child was standing in the Broadwater off Marine Pde before a group of boaties saw him floating lifeless in the water.

AFL player agent Nigel Baldwin was on his boat nearby and witnessed the near-drowning incident unfold on Sunday about 1.10pm.
He said three men - Paul Hardman, Andrew Strachan and David Cooney - jumped from their boats and retrieved the child from the water.
The group performed CPR on the young boy on the beach for about 14 minutes until he regained consciousness.

Ambulances on scene after a child was pulled from the Southport Broadwater by boaties on Sunday following a near-drowning. Picture: supplied.
Queensland Ambulance Service, Lifesavers and Queensland Police officers attended the scene and the child was later transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Mr Baldwin, of Calypso Bay, said the parents of the child had been looking for him before he was pulled from the water.

It is understood the child was part of a group who were having a barbecue on the shore, but was not being supervised.
"He was there by himself and waving his arms around, looking fine but then we looked over again and he was lifeless on his back so the guys jumped in and grabbed him," Mr Baldwin said.

"He had a pulse and after they revived him he was being sick for quite a while."

Mr Baldwin said the men who assisted the boy did not have a medical background, but the incident showed how important it was to be trained in CPR.

