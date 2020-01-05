Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Horse generic.
Horse generic.
News

Boy in serious condition after being run over by a horse

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Jan 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy was flown to hospital last night in a serious condition after he was run over by a horse on a private property at Taroom.

At 6.03pm, paramedics were called to the private property after reports of a horse incident.

Paramedics treated the boy on scene for abdominal, pelvis and arm injuries.

He was transported to Taroom Hospital in a serious condition. He was later airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital via rescue helicopter in a stable condition.

editors picks horse incident queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter taroom
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        Your guide to the weekend across the Western Downs

        News Looking for something to do? Look no further!

        Roma man found dead on property

        premium_icon Roma man found dead on property

        News Neighbours found him at his home at 8.55am.

        Local races scratched for Bell Race Day

        premium_icon Local races scratched for Bell Race Day

        News ONGOING dry conditions have caused Bell's races to be cancelled.

        BREAKING: 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

        premium_icon BREAKING: 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

        News Police charged the man after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted on New Year’s...