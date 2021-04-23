Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A young boy and his mother have suffered severe burns after an apartment was engulfed by flames.
A young boy and his mother have suffered severe burns after an apartment was engulfed by flames.
News

Boy in coma suffering ‘critical’ burns after fire

by Kelsey Hogan
23rd Apr 2021 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young boy will be placed in an induced coma after suffering burns alongside his mother when their home went up in flames in Sydney's inner east.

Fire and Rescue NSW were called to a fire in the bedroom of a third level apartment on Walker St in Waterloo just after 8.30am.

The boy, who is believed to be aged six or seven, was found in a critical condition while his mother also suffered severe burns.

More than 20 firefighters were called to the scene. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
More than 20 firefighters were called to the scene. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said the boy's injuries were "extensive."

"So far we have transported a young child with extensive, critical burns and his mother who has facial burns and burns to her upper torso," Insp Buchanan said.

"Technically he has full thickness burns which means the skin has burnt off, blistered, black down to the next layer of flesh".

"It's quite critical burns, other than the pain involved with that and the potential fluid loss through those burns we also have a large potential of airway burns … at this moment he will be undergoing a sedation, put in a coma and have a breathing tube put down in hospital.

A dog was rescued from the building. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
A dog was rescued from the building. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

"His mother, with facial burns, was hysterical other than being in pain, she's also seen some horrific injuries to her child and they were taken to hospital as quickly as we could."

Insp Buchanan said "there were a number of people who had been affected by the fire or smoke."

"Two other children were assessed for smoke inhalation and have also been transported.

"Two adults who entered the building to rescue the people inside are also being assessed and transported for smoke inhalation.

A dog at the scene of the fire was also rescued by emergency services.

More than 20 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

 

 

Originally published as Boy in coma suffering 'critical' burns

The boy and his mother were rescued from the third level. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
The boy and his mother were rescued from the third level. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
The scene on Walker St in Waterloo. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
The scene on Walker St in Waterloo. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
fire police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT’S ON: Dalby Show returns with a bang after pandemic

        Premium Content IT’S ON: Dalby Show returns with a bang after pandemic

        Community Lawnmower races, rodeos, and an Australian record attempt are only the tip of the iceberg for 2021’s highly anticipated Dalby Show.

        One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        Premium Content One-third of QLD councils on financial brink

        News One-third of Qld councils at risk financially

        Exciting new digital future for the Chinchilla News

        Exciting new digital future for the Chinchilla News

        News Our new website platform will lead to faster load times, quicker coverage of...

        Radical ag legislation to be tabled by Dalby youth pollie

        Premium Content Radical ag legislation to be tabled by Dalby youth pollie

        Politics Warrego’s youth member has wasted no time to enact change in his electorate...