Boy heartbroken after Xmas present stolen in NYE crime spree

DEVASTATED: Seven-year-old Kailen had his Christmas present stolen on NYE, from his grandmother's address in Chinchilla after thieves went on a crime spree across town. Pic: Supplied

DEVASTATED: Seven-year-old Kailen had his Christmas present stolen on NYE, from his grandmother's address in Chinchilla after thieves went on a crime spree across town. Pic: Supplied

A heartbroken seven-year-old woke up on New Years Day to find his Christmas present from Santa had been stolen, after thieves went on a crime spree across Chinchilla.

Over New Years Eve, A Chinchilla police spokesman said two homes were broken into, and three were reported as attempted break-ins - and said that number was likely to rise as residents return home.

Mother of two, Katie Trezise, said her son Kailen was staying with his grandmother at an Oak St residence, when callous thieves stole his brand-new shooter from the back patio.

"He was broken, and so down," she said.

"It just hit my heart, I really don't get how somebody could so this, it's a little boy's Christmas present.

"It's horrible that this is happening to kids, it's just so sad."

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS SCOOTER? The stolen scooter is black with blue accents on the wheels and base, and it is missing the grip from the handlebars. On the front bar, and base, the word ‘INVERT’ is written in white.

Ms Trezise said even though it's been a horrible situation, the support the Chinchilla community has shown had been astonishing.

"I want to thank everyone for their support," she said.

"We have been so grateful for everyone that has reached out to help, especially Lee Ward."

The Rockhampton mum who grew up in Tara, said Ms Ward reached out and offered to lend a scooter to Kailen, which instantly picked up the little boy's spirits.

"He'd been so quiet, but I could tell after that his spirits picked up," she said.

Ms Trezise is pleading for those who took the scooter to return it to the Oak St address it was stolen from.

"If anyone finds it, we will be offering a reward," she said.

"Or if anyone has seen it, or knows something, please let police know, I'd love to get it back to my son."

If you have any information regarding this crime please contact Policelink on 131 444.