Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after footage captured the shocking moment a woman was allegedly kicked from behind in a sickening attack.
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after footage captured the shocking moment a woman was allegedly kicked from behind in a sickening attack.
Crime

Male charged over sickening attack

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 11:04 AM

A teenage boy has been charged over an alleged sickening attack on a "vulnerable" member of a Melbourne community.

Police said a 52-year-old woman was walking along Unitt Street in Melton on Tuesday when she was allegedly approached from behind by a 13-year-old boy on a pushbike.

He allegedly kicked the woman in the back, causing her to fall face first into the concrete footpath below.

Melinda remains in hospital. Picture: Victoria Police.
Melinda remains in hospital. Picture: Victoria Police.

The woman, only known as Melinda, remains in hospital and required surgery.

Visions shows the boy ride away to meet a second person on a bike, who was across the road.

The woman is described as a vulnerable member of the community, who will need to spend the next six weeks in hospital to treat injuries including a broken kneecap.

Earlier Detective Acting Sergeant Jessica Kas described the alleged attack as "completely unprovoked".

A 13-year-old boy has since been charged with recklessly causing serious injury.

He was given bail and will appear at a children's court at a later date.

Originally published as Boy charged over sickening attack

A 13-year-old boy has been charged. Picture: Victoria Police
A 13-year-old boy has been charged. Picture: Victoria Police
assault crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four armed men arrested after frightening Dalby home invasion

        Premium Content Four armed men arrested after frightening Dalby home...

        Crime Police will allege the four men stormed the home in broad daylight while armed before robbing the occupant. DETAILS:

        SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Premium Content SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Business Toogoolawah’s newest business has plans to take their operation national and...

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up

        60K jobs on line: PM’s harsh warning to Qld tourism

        Premium Content 60K jobs on line: PM’s harsh warning to Qld tourism

        Business Modelling predicts 60,000 Qld tourism jobs to go when JobKeeper ends