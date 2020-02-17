Menu
News

Boy airlifted to hospital after motorbike accident

Jorja McDonnell
17th Feb 2020 12:00 PM
A YOUNG boy has been flown to Roma Hospital, after he was injured in a motorbike accident on a property.

It is believed he was riding on a property northwest of Taroom with a friend about 2pm on Sunday when he lost control, crashed the bike, and was thrown over the handlebars.

LifeFlight’s Roma-based SGAS rescue helicopter was called to property, after Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics had treated him at the scene.

He was flown to Roma Airport with a critical care doctor and a critical care paramedic, before being transported to Roma Hospital in a stable condition.

