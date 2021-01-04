Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A four year old boy has been airlifted to hospital by the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after being bitten twice by a snake, while on Fraser Island.
A four year old boy has been airlifted to hospital by the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after being bitten twice by a snake, while on Fraser Island. RACQ Lifeflight
News

Child airlifted off Fraser after being bitten twice by snake

Carlie Walker
3rd Jan 2021 3:10 PM | Updated: 8:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A boy has been airlifted to hospital by the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after being bitten twice by a snake, while on Fraser Island.

Thefour-year-old had just set out with his family he spotted the snake and tried to pick it up.

It struck him twice, before making its escape.

The rescue helicopter was sent to the island around 1.30pm on Sunday landing on the beach near Kingfisher Bay Resort.

He was assessed by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Queensland Ambulance service flight paramedic.

"The little boy didn't appear to be suffering any adverse effects, but witnesses were unsure what type of snake had bitten him, so the Flight Paramedic decided as a precaution to have the patient examined further, in hospital," RACQ LifeFlight rescue aircrew officer Shayne White said.

The boy was in a stable condition and in good spirits, when he and his mother were flown to Hervey Bay Hospital.

"The family wanted to give their son a back to nature experience, but as they told us - on just the first day of his holiday, he got a little too close to nature," Mr White said.

EARLIER: One person has been flown off Fraser Island after a reported snake bite.

The incident happened about 1.19pm on Sunday.

The person was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

fraser island racq lifeflight snake
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boy heartbroken after Xmas present stolen in NYE crime spree

        Premium Content Boy heartbroken after Xmas present stolen in NYE crime spree

        News Mum pleas for thieves to return her seven-year-old son’s Christmas present which was stolen from a Chinchilla address on New Years Eve.

        Federal loans available for budding farmers

        Premium Content Federal loans available for budding farmers

        News Farmers across Regional Queensland and beyond can apply for new grants to help...

        Multiple Chinchilla homes broken into over NYE

        Premium Content Multiple Chinchilla homes broken into over NYE

        News At least five Chinchilla homes were targeted by thieves on New Years Eve. FULL...

        78 PHOTOS: Chinchilla Club Hotel’s epic NYE party

        Premium Content 78 PHOTOS: Chinchilla Club Hotel’s epic NYE party

        News Check out every photo taken at the Club Hotel’s wild west Rodeo Street Party: