Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has urged Queenslanders to stay home from planned protests this weekend after a two-year-old boy was diagnosed with the disease.
Deputy Premier Steven Miles has urged Queenslanders to stay home from planned protests this weekend after a two-year-old boy was diagnosed with the disease.
Breaking

Two-year-old boy is the latest case of COVID-19

by Jesse Kuch
12th Jun 2020 12:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has recorded one new case of COVID-19 overnight, with four active cases now across the state.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles confirmed a 2-year old boy has contacted coronavirus, but it's believed he had recently been travelling overseas.

There are a total of 1,064 total confirmed cases and 1,051 patients have recovered.

Six Queenslanders with COVID-10 have died.

The Deputy Premier urged people to maintain social distancing ahead of planned protest this weekend.

He said if people wanted to protest, there were other ways to do it.

Mr Miles would not say if he believed people should be fined.

Originally published as Boy, 2, the latest case of COVID-19 in Queensland

coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum sentenced for belting niece with scooter handlebars

        premium_icon Mum sentenced for belting niece with scooter handlebars

        Crime THE use of a metal bar to defend a mate was deemed 'excessive' by the District Court.

        Where locals can grab a cold one this weekend

        premium_icon Where locals can grab a cold one this weekend

        News BEER taps are flowing again in the Western Downs as COVID-19 restrictions continue...

        Five new areas in Surat Basin submitted for gas exploration

        premium_icon Five new areas in Surat Basin submitted for gas exploration

        News ‘The gas exploration community has been heard, and the department is now meeting...

        Funding secured for gas rescue chopper service

        premium_icon Funding secured for gas rescue chopper service

        Health THE SGAS rescue helicopter service, two choppers funded by gas companies and...