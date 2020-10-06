Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Boy, 10, part of alleged knife-wielding Cairns gang

by Grace Mason
6th Oct 2020 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GANG of boys, including one aged just 10, who allegedly stole multiple bikes and a scooter, and threatened two young boys with a knife, have been charged.

It is alleged the five boys, who were aged between 10-14, initially stole three bikes which were secured at a bike rack at Smithfield shopping centre about 4.50pm on Sunday.

They fled towards Caravonica where they allegedly approached two young boys riding their bikes on Aroona St about 6pm.

One of the group allegedly produced a knife and demanded a bike from one boy, while the second allegedly knocked the other boy in the head and threatened him before stealing his bike.

 

Two boys had their scooters stolen and one was threatened with a knife at the Redlynch Skate Park.
Two boys had their scooters stolen and one was threatened with a knife at the Redlynch Skate Park.

They continued to Redlynch skate park where they allegedly threatened a 12-year-old boy with a knife and stole his scooter, before chasing a 13-year-old boy and stealing a second scooter.

They fled the skate park, leaving a stolen BMX bike behind.

Multiple police units, including the dog squad were patrolling the area in relation to the earlier

offences when they were notified of the allegedly robbery at Redlynch.

Officers spotted the youths in bushland allegedly attempting to light a fire. They were all taken into custody a short time later.

Police will allege the boys were still in possession of the stolen property which was seized and later returned to the owners.

All five were charged with four counts of armed robbery in company and three counts of stealing.

Some of the boys faced further charges including lighting an unauthorised fire, wilful damage and entering a premises.

Two 14-year-old boys and a 12-year-old boy are scheduled to appear in the Cairns Children's Court this month.

Two boys aged 10 and 11 will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

The robbery victims were not injured.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side of politics would emerge as a clear winner if the State Election was held today after a shock turnaround in support from voters.

        A piece of Miles history found in Chinchilla scrubland

        Premium Content A piece of Miles history found in Chinchilla scrubland

        News THE BLOOD, sweat and tears of locals have gone into this piece of intory

        REVEALED: Council revisiting Tara Pool replacement project

        Premium Content REVEALED: Council revisiting Tara Pool replacement project

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council provided an update on the Tara Pool Master Plan.

        Dad hiding meth in belt meth faces court

        Premium Content Dad hiding meth in belt meth faces court

        News A WESTERN Downs dad faced Chinchilla court for possessing dangerous drugs.