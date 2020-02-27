BOWRAVILLE MURDERS: Reward raised to $1m in bid for justice

THE NSW Police Force has today announced the reward for information over the murders of three children from Bowraville in the '90s has been increased from $250,000 to $1 million.

Colleen Walker-Craig, 16, Clinton Speedy-Duroux, 16 and Evelyn Greenup, aged four disappeared from the small Mid North Coast town between 1990 and 1991.

Colleen Walker-Craig's body has never been found, but the NSW Coroner later found she had died and had most likely been murdered.

Ms Craig was last seen at a party in Bowraville on September 13, 1990, and her family reported her missing the next day.

Her weighted down clothes were later found in the Nambucca River.

Ms Greenup, who is Ms Craig's cousin, disappeared after being put to bed at her grandmother's house on October 4, 1990.

Her remains were found in bushland near Congarinni Rd in April 1991.

A post-mortem could not conclusively determine the cause of her death, however it was noted that a skull injury was consistent with a forceful penetration by a sharp instrument.

Mr Speedy-Duroux disappeared after a party on January 31, 1991, and his remains were also located in bushland near Congarinni Rd on February 18.

The murders were originally investigated separately before being linked by the Homicide Squad under Strike Force Ancud, and despite a man being charged on separate occasions over two of the children's murders, he was acquitted.

Strike Force Ancud investigators then took the matter to the Attorney General who applied to the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal for a retrial in 2017.

The matter was heard at the High Court of Australia, but to the devastation of the loved ones of the murdered children, the application was refused.

The children's families have since been advised that the investigation will undergo a formal review by the Unsolved Homicide Unit, but fresh information will be required to complement the exhaustive inquiries previously conducted by Strike Force Ancud.

NSW Police say this is why the reward for information has been increased to $1 million.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller was joined by NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman to officially announce the reward increase today, following a briefing with the families.

Protesters in 2018 continued to call for justice following the NSW government losing its bid to have a man go to trial for the alleged murder of three Aboriginal children in Bowraville nearly 30 years ago. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Commissioner Fuller said the announcement of the increased reward is the next step in support of the families' ongoing fight for justice.

"The increased reward forms part of our commitment to providing justice - firstly to the victims and their families - but also to the entire Bowraville community," Commissioner Fuller said.

"I'm in awe of their strength and resilience, but I'm conscious that the sins of the past have required such resolve."

The Commissioner added that with up to $1 million up for grabs for information, he hoped this may finally lead police to an arrest and a conviction through the courts.

"Rewards can be that final motivation needed for someone to speak with police.

"These murders have never left the hearts and minds of the Bowraville community, and captured the attention of people around the world, but to progress, we need people to come forward.

"I believe this reward gives us an opportunity to appeal to those who know what happened to Evelyn, Clinton and Colleen, but may have been reluctant to talk to detectives in the past.

"This is one of our most challenging investigations - but we don't back down from a challenge - we will continue to stand alongside the children's families and the Bowraville community in the pursuit of justice."