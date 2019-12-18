Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

STOLEN: JOHN Paul Allwood has been convicted of stealing again.

JOHN Paul Allwood, who was convicted for stealing food from the Chinchilla Bowls Club in May this year, has faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on December 8, on similar charges.

The court heard that on an unknown date between July 18 and August 18, the 41-year-old gained entry to a residence on Chinchilla St and took a number of items including assorted clothing, a blanket, a used light bulb, a blender, a rice cooker and a bag of rice.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jodie Tahana said the defendant gained access via the bedroom window and fly screen and when the police attended the crime scene on August 19, they discovered the fingerprints related to the defendant, so a search warrant was executed.

“They subsequently discovered some stolen property along with that they also located a water pipe with a burnt residue.”

The court also heard that Allwood was caught on September 17, for stealing a plant from the botanic parklands.

Snr Const Tahana told the court the defendant reseeded on push bike with a milk crate on the back and in the milk crate was a small plant.

“The defendant stated with was given to him by this mother however the police attended the gardens on Wambo St and a similar plant had been planted in the park,” she said.

Allwood instructed he was intoxicated at the time. He was sentenced to eight months imprisonment wholly suspended for 12 months and a conviction was recorded for entering dwelling and commit indictable offence.

Convictions were also recorded for possess utensils or pipe for use and stealing.