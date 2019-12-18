Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STOLEN: JOHN Paul Allwood has been convicted of stealing again.
STOLEN: JOHN Paul Allwood has been convicted of stealing again.
News

Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

Zoe Bell
, zoe.bell@chinchillanews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JOHN Paul Allwood, who was convicted for stealing food from the Chinchilla Bowls Club in May this year, has faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court on December 8, on similar charges.

The court heard that on an unknown date between July 18 and August 18, the 41-year-old gained entry to a residence on Chinchilla St and took a number of items including assorted clothing, a blanket, a used light bulb, a blender, a rice cooker and a bag of rice.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jodie Tahana said the defendant gained access via the bedroom window and fly screen and when the police attended the crime scene on August 19, they discovered the fingerprints related to the defendant, so a search warrant was executed.

“They subsequently discovered some stolen property along with that they also located a water pipe with a burnt residue.”

The court also heard that Allwood was caught on September 17, for stealing a plant from the botanic parklands.

Snr Const Tahana told the court the defendant reseeded on push bike with a milk crate on the back and in the milk crate was a small plant.

“The defendant stated with was given to him by this mother however the police attended the gardens on Wambo St and a similar plant had been planted in the park,” she said.

Allwood instructed he was intoxicated at the time. He was sentenced to eight months imprisonment wholly suspended for 12 months and a conviction was recorded for entering dwelling and commit indictable offence.

Convictions were also recorded for possess utensils or pipe for use and stealing.

chinchilla botanic parklands court home invasion stealling

Just In

    Just In

      Vegan diet tips to know

      Vegan diet tips to know
      • 18th Dec 2019 10:30 PM

      Top Stories

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News When thousands of polocrosse competitors flocked to Warwick for the world cup, Linda Tillman knew this event would make big changes to the small city.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        premium_icon Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        Crime Judy Lindsay wants drivers to learn from daughter's death.

        Decades of work could go on permanent show

        premium_icon Decades of work could go on permanent show

        News Throughout the decades, one St George rugby league stalwart has dedicated time to...